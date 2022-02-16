Agencies Launch Effort To Work Together On Spectrum Policy

By Christopher Cole (February 16, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- Facing pressure from lawmakers, the federal agencies in charge of managing the airwaves plan to work more in concert to develop spectrum policy under an initiative unveiled this week that revamps their cooperative agreement. The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday it will reinvigorate efforts to coordinate spectrum management with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The FCC allocates private-sector use of spectrum, while the NTIA, a branch of the U.S. Department of Commerce, is responsible for how federal agencies use the limited resource. Congress has recently focused on the purported failure of talks between the two agencies, which was acutely illustrated...

