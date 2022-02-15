Fla. High Court Urged To Advance Review Of Casino Initiative

By Nathan Hale (February 15, 2022, 6:31 PM EST) -- The group behind a ballot initiative aimed at opening the Sunshine State to additional casinos told the Florida Supreme Court it should still decide if its ballot question meets requirements despite apparently not getting enough verified signatures for this coming Election Day. Responding to an order from the high court asking if it should dismiss the case as moot due to the apparent shortfall in signatures, sponsor Florida Voters in Charge argued in a briefing filed Monday that the matter is not moot based on past court practices and because it is challenging the signature verification process in a lower court....

