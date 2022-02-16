Jones Day Lures Two King & Spalding Litigation Pros

By Emily Sides (February 16, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- Jones Day has added two former King & Spalding LLP partners with expertise in complex litigation, class action and product liability disputes as the firm beefs up its business and tort litigation practice in Atlanta. Scott Edson and Jason Keehfus moved to Jones Day to advise clients through multidistrict litigation, class actions and other business disputes, the firm announced Tuesday. Edson brings experience with complex litigation, while Keehfus has defended clients in product liability disputes and has deposed medical and scientific witnesses. Lizanne Thomas, partner-in-charge for the firm's Southeast region, said in a statement that Edson and Keehfus will guide clients...

