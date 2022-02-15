2nd Circ. Won't Undo Fee Denial In Instagram Picture Row

By Tiffany Hu (February 15, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday upheld a New York federal judge's "thoughtful" decision not to award attorney fees to a sports publication for beating a copyright lawsuit over an Instagram image of former professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Allyne R. Ross did not err in refusing to grant attorney fees to United Sports Publications Ltd. in a lawsuit brought by photographer Michael Barrett Boesen. Though Judge Ross had found that United Sports was protected by copyright law's fair use doctrine, the judge concluded that Boesen's claims were not "objectively unreasonable"...

