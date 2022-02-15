Calif. High Court Will Hear Argentine Atty's Uber Fraud Suit

By Linda Chiem (February 15, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court will consider whether an Argentine lawyer can sue Uber under Golden State law for allegedly hiding crucial information about its regulatory compliance when he represented Uber's subsidiaries during the ride-hailing giant's problem-plagued Buenos Aires launch. The California justices have agreed to take up a certified question from the Ninth Circuit that is central to attorney Michael Rattagan's claims against Uber Technologies Inc., according to a Monday court filing. The federal appellate panel in December asked California's high court to clarify whether claims for fraudulent concealment are barred under the so-called economic loss doctrine. Rattagan alleged that he...

