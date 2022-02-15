Activision Fights Uphill To Toss Calif. Agency's 'Frat Boy' Suit

By Craig Clough (February 15, 2022, 9:29 PM EST) -- A California judge on Tuesday tentatively rejected most of Activision Blizzard's bid to toss a suit by the state's Department of Fair Employment and Housing accusing the video game maker of fostering a sexist, "frat boy" workplace. Activision Blizzard is facing a suit from California's Department of Fair Housing and Employment, which accuses the company of having a sexist, "frat boy" workplace culture in which women are not only paid less but also constantly harassed. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) In a tentative ruling and during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom where counsel for Activision appeared in person and counsel...

