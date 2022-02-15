Victim's Family Blames Baldwin For Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

By Lauren Berg (February 15, 2022, 7:19 PM EST) -- The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of "Rust" last year, claims that Alec Baldwin and other producers could have prevented her death had they followed basic gun safety rules while filming, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New Mexico state court. When Baldwin and the other filmmakers decided to use real firearms to film the Western movie, they took on the responsibility of ensuring that no one would be injured, but their lack of basic gun safety measures led to the shooting death of Hutchins, according to the lawsuit filed by Hutchins' husband, Matthew,...

