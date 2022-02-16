11th Circ. Upholds Geico's Win In Bad-Faith Suit

By Hope Patti (February 16, 2022, 2:06 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed Geico's win against a policyholder's bad-faith claim alleging the insurer was not quick or thorough enough in its investigation of an underlying wrongful death suit, finding the insurer acted reasonably given the circumstances of the case. The Eleventh Circuit rejected a policyholder's arguments that Geico did not act with diligence on his behalf to avoid an excess judgment in a wrongful death case. (iStock.com/jetcityimage) A Florida federal court correctly granted summary judgment to Geico in ruling that the insurer did not act in bad faith when investigating a claim against policyholder Jonathan Ellis, who struck and killed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS