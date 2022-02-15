Jury Mulls Liability For Ex-Broker Who Split Commissions

By Pete Brush (February 15, 2022, 7:19 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal jury considered Tuesday whether to find a former senior Cantor Fitzgerald broker liable on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claim that he broke the law by informally splitting commissions with other brokers at the Wall Street firm. Jurors deliberated for more than 2.5 hours in the afternoon before leaving for the day in a trial before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla that opened on Feb. 9. Their deliberations are set to continue Wednesday. While working as a supervising broker at Cantor for roughly 12 years starting in late 2001, defendant Adam Mattessich failed to record payments he...

