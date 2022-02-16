FCC Passes Apartment Internet Choice Rule

By Nadia Dreid (February 16, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has passed new rules aimed at making it harder for internet service providers to enter so-called sweetheart deals with landlords that essentially give them a monopoly in an apartment building or complex. The goal of the rules, first proposed by FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel in January and passed unanimously this month, is to increase competition for broadband in multitenant buildings and give people living in those buildings more choice when it comes to internet providers. "One third of this country live in multitenant buildings where there often is only one choice for a broadband provider, and no...

