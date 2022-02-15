Bridal Designer Can't Promote Herself But Can Keep TikTok

By Andrew Karpan (February 15, 2022, 8:33 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge said "Say Yes To The Dress" designer Hayley Paige can't promote herself as an influencer and will have to split her Instagram account with her former employers at the bridal company JLM Couture but said JLM will have to hand her back the login for her TikTok. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain came down Monday, less than a month after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit reversed some of an early ruling that JLM Couture Inc. had won in its trademark lawsuit against Hayley Paige Gutman, a former designer...

