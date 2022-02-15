Taylor Corp. Sued Over High 401(k) Fees, Investment Costs

By Abby Wargo (February 15, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- Five former Taylor Corp. employees filed a class action against the Minnesota printing company, saying participants in the company's $877 million 401(k) plan were overcharged for administrative and investment management fees. Former Taylor employees Jason C. Fritton, Marea Gibson, Brian W. Motzenbeeker, Dawn Duff and Christopher Shearman sued the company, its board of directors and its fiduciary investment committee Monday alleging the printing company had violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by charging plan participants higher-than-necessary administrative and investment management fees. "As a direct and proximate result of the breaches of fiduciary duties alleged herein, the plan suffered millions of...

