Problems For Nonunion Contractors In Biden's Labor Mandate

By Michael Schrier and Adam Doerr (February 22, 2022, 5:17 PM EST) -- On Feb. 4, President Joe Biden issued Executive Order No. 14063, requiring certain federal construction contractors and subcontractors "to negotiate or become party to a project labor agreement with one or more appropriate labor organizations."[1] The order's project labor agreement, or PLA, requirement applies to large-scale construction projects, which are defined to include domestic federal construction projects "for which the total estimated cost of the construction contract to the Federal Government is $35 million or more," subject to adjustment based on inflation. Federal agencies have discretion to require PLAs for federal construction projects below the $35 million threshold, and projects receiving...

