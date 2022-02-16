Hallmark Hits Shipping Co. With $1.1M Suit Over Lost Cargo

By Ben Zigterman (February 16, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- Hallmark and several other companies are suing Mediterranean Shipping Company, accusing it of negligence over merchandise that fell overboard nearly a year ago in the Pacific Ocean. Hallmark and its insurer, Continental Insurance Co., claimed more than $1.1 million in plush toys and greeting cards were lost or damaged, according to the federal suit filed Tuesday in New York. Other insurers sued MSC this week on behalf of clients who said they lost televisions, wallets, handbags, totes and coolers. The Maersk Eindhoven carrying the products was traveling from China to Los Angeles when 260 containers fell overboard, according to updates on...

