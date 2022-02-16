Judge To Review Warrant In Heated Brooklyn Eviction Row

By Emma Whitford (February 16, 2022, 7:54 PM EST) -- A state judge on Wednesday agreed to consider whether a recent eviction warrant may have been defective — the latest twist in a years-long battle over a Brooklyn brownstone that has recently drawn attention from New York's attorney general amid allegations of deed fraud. During a brief housing court appearance, Judge Jack Stoller set a date of Feb. 24 to weigh Crown Heights resident Sherease Torain's claim that a warrant was improperly executed on Feb. 8. Torain is also asking the court's permission to remain at 964 Park Place with her mother, Helen Robinson, while they seek to challenge the validity...

