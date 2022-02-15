Defunct Kenyon Firm Can't Revive $9M IP Fee Fight

By Lauren Berg (February 15, 2022, 10:34 PM EST) -- Kenyon & Kenyon LLP, a now-shuttered intellectual property law firm, can't revive its fight to recover $9.3 million in unpaid legal fees from a former client that invented a system for music and film downloads, a New York appellate court ruled Tuesday. In an eight-page decision, a New York Supreme Court appellate panel said Kenyon & Kenyon was not entitled to any money from a settlement between its former client SightSound Technologies Inc. and Napster LLC, finding that a lower court "correctly" tossed the firm's claims for breach of contract, specific performance or unjust enrichment. SightSound Technologies, along with its successor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS