Apache Fights Investor Suit Over Failed Drilling Project

By Clark Mindock (February 17, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- Apache says a pension group accusing it of lying about the prospects of a massive oil and gas extraction project in the Permian Basin has failed to identify actual false or misleading statements it made and wants the suit tossed. The oil and gas developer told a Texas federal court that it was upfront with investors about the potential precarity of the project at the core of the suit filed by Massachusetts-based pension fund Plymouth County Retirement System. While the proposed class may have suffered after a stock price drop — which Apache largely blamed on a volatile energy market —...

