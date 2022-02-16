Suit Claiming NJ Atty Botched Med Mal Case Sent To Mediator

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 16, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- A legal malpractice case accusing a New Jersey attorney of pressuring a medical malpractice client into a mid-trial settlement as the COVID-19 pandemic hit has been referred to mediation, according to a state court notice filed Wednesday. Andrew J. Carlowicz Jr. of Hoagland Longo Moran Dunst & Doukas is the designated mediator for Barbara Bok's claims against attorney Anthony Pope stemming from the $600,000 deal in her underlying suit over an allegedly botched tonsillectomy. The parties have 14 days to select another mediator if they wish, the notice said. Bok's legal malpractice complaint alleged that Pope's missteps prevented her from pursuing...

