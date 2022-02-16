Defendant In $350M Bribe Case Helped DEA, Filing Shows

By Nathan Hale (February 16, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday set an Oct. 11 trial date for a Colombian businessman accused of laundering $350 million from a Venezuela-based bribery scheme through the United States and unsealed documents in which prosecutors detailed the businessman's past cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Miami-based U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. unsealed the documents after a sealed hearing Wednesday. In his order, the judge said both sides "failed to establish compelling reasons" to continue to keep the filings secret despite assertions that the revelations could put defendant Alex Nain Saab Moran's family in danger in Venezuela, where...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS