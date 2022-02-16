Fifth Wall Raises $159M For Latest Real Estate Tech Fund

By Andrew McIntyre (February 16, 2022, 2:18 PM EST) -- Fifth Wall has wrapped up a €140 million ($159.3 million) fund that will invest in real estate startups in Europe, according to an announcement from the Los Angeles-based firm on Wednesday. The company said it had closed its European Real Estate Technology Fund, which seeks to capitalize on the growth of the "proptech" sector, an intersection between property and technology. The fund, which was oversubscribed, attracted capital from more than a dozen real estate and other investment firms. "We are thrilled to expand our firm into Europe," Brendan Wallace, co-founder and managing partner at Fifth Wall, said in a statement Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS