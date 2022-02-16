2nd Circ. Shuts Down Ex-Disney Worker's Severance Suit

By Abby Wargo (February 16, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- The Walt Disney Co. does not owe severance pay to a worker it let go after a stroke left her unable to work, a split Second Circuit panel said Wednesday, ruling that because her termination was not a layoff she didn't qualify for the payout. The published, 2-1 opinion affirmed a lower court ruling in November 2020 that said Disney did not violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by denying Nancy Soto a severance payment when she was let go in 2018 after she had a stroke. The Second Circuit said the definition of layoff was up to interpretation by...

