Invisalign Must Face Fed Antitrust Claims, Some State Claims

By Donald Morrison (February 17, 2022, 1:30 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday allowed consumers to proceed with a reworked antitrust suit accusing the maker of Invisalign of monopolizing the market for invisible plastic aligners, saying class counsel plausibly alleged that Align Technology Inc.'s agreement with competitor SmileDirectClub not to compete in the direct-to-consumer market was "a naked restraint on trade." U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria denied in part Align's motion to dismiss an amended complaint alleging that the company violated antitrust laws by taking over the market for clear aligners, keeping alive claims under the law of 11 states and Section 2 of the federal Sherman Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS