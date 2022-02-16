MLB Wage Jury Trial Would Cost 'Boatload,' Judge Warns

By Hannah Albarazi (February 16, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge implied Friday that Major League Baseball and minor league players fighting over pay would be better off with a bench trial, saying they're going to spend a "boatload of money" on a lengthy jury trial when relatively few facts are actually in dispute. Major League Baseball is facing a lawsuit by minor league players who claim that players in the lowest ranks of the MLB are paid less than minimum wage, uncompensated for overtime and are sometimes paid nothing at all for required work. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero said he...

