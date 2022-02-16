Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MLB Wage Jury Trial Would Cost 'Boatload,' Judge Warns

By Hannah Albarazi (February 16, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge implied Friday that Major League Baseball and minor league players fighting over pay would be better off with a bench trial, saying they're going to spend a "boatload of money" on a lengthy jury trial when relatively few facts are actually in dispute.

Major League Baseball is facing a lawsuit by minor league players who claim that players in the lowest ranks of the MLB are paid less than minimum wage, uncompensated for overtime and are sometimes paid nothing at all for required work. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero said he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!