Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Co. Seeks Arbitration In Ramen Vending Machine Fight

By Joyce Hanson (February 16, 2022, 9:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. agent for a Hong Kong-based automated ramen noodle cooking and vending machine company has told a California federal court that the machine maker must arbitrate its claims that the agent stole its idea, saying the parties have repeatedly agreed to bring any disputes to arbitration.

California-based Yo-Kai Express Inc. and CEO Andy Kim said Tuesday that Noodle Time Holdings Ltd. inked an exclusive sales and license agreement with them to serve as its U.S. agent as the Hong Kong corporation looked to enter the American market. But the agreement fell apart because Noodle Time, now doing business under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!