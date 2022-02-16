Calif. Co. Seeks Arbitration In Ramen Vending Machine Fight

By Joyce Hanson (February 16, 2022, 9:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. agent for a Hong Kong-based automated ramen noodle cooking and vending machine company has told a California federal court that the machine maker must arbitrate its claims that the agent stole its idea, saying the parties have repeatedly agreed to bring any disputes to arbitration. California-based Yo-Kai Express Inc. and CEO Andy Kim said Tuesday that Noodle Time Holdings Ltd. inked an exclusive sales and license agreement with them to serve as its U.S. agent as the Hong Kong corporation looked to enter the American market. But the agreement fell apart because Noodle Time, now doing business under the...

