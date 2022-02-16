Condo Developer Avoids Prison For $1.2M Tax Evasion

By Chris Villani (February 16, 2022, 3:48 PM EST) -- A Boston-area real estate developer avoided prison time for failing to list on his tax returns $1.2 million he collected in personal construction payments from condominium residents, as a federal judge Wednesday said two years of probation and a $25,000 fine is punishment enough. Arnold Martel's children wept from the gallery of the seventh-floor courtroom as U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole said their father would not be going to prison despite a prosecutor asking for 18 months behind bars. Martel admitted to a tax evasion charge and has already repaid the $482,000 the government said it was owed. "I think...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS