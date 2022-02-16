Westco Says Workers Not Harmed By 'Secret' Pension Plan

By Patrick Hoff (February 16, 2022, 9:35 PM EST) -- Westco Chemicals asked a California federal judge to toss a suit over its so-called secret pension plan, arguing that the suit challenging the plan falls flat because none of the workers seeking plan benefits have sustained any losses. Former Westco employees Merry Russitti Diaz and Kater Perez filed a class action against the Los Angeles company in 2020, alleging it took money it received from a 2005 lawsuit settlement and funneled it into a "secret" pension plan for several dozen workers without ever informing the employees. The ex-workers claimed the secret defined benefit plan was designed to avoid paying taxes on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS