Concerns Aired Over Atty's Release In NFL Race-Norming Deal

By Zachary Zagger (February 16, 2022, 10:38 PM EST) -- A Goldberg Persky & White PC attorney representing former NFL players in the concussion settlement on Wednesday raised concerns with a release of claims against NFL concussion class counsel Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP included in an agreement to end the controversial use of race-based norms in the settlement, calling it a "crippling blow" to former players. In a motion filed in Pennsylvania federal court, Goldberg Persky partner Jason E. Luckasevic demanded answers as to why an October agreement to end race-norming in the concussion settlement includes class counsel Seeger — who negotiated the uncapped concussion settlement on behalf of players...

