GM Must Face Trimmed Suit Alleging Faulty Touchscreens

By Gina Kim (February 17, 2022, 8:46 PM EST) -- A California federal judge issued a mixed ruling Wednesday on General Motors' partial dismissal bid against a proposed class action alleging GM concealed defective touchscreens in certain Cadillacs, trimming some claims seeking injunctive relief while allowing consumers to pursue changes to their warranties. In a 21-page order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez partially granted GM's motion to dismiss named plaintiff Matt Goldstein's thrice-amended proposed class action. However, Judge Lopez disagreed with the company's contention that the drivers aren't entitled to any injunctive relief under unjust enrichment and unfair competition claims because they don't show how money damages aren't a sufficient...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS