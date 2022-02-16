Texas Sues Biden Over Air Travel Mask Mandate

By Jonathan Capriel (February 16, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- The state of Texas is asking a federal court to end the Biden administration's airline mask mandate meant to stymie the spread of COVID-19, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday that says its co-plaintiff, Republican U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne of Irving, will be "irreparably harmed" unless enforcement ceases. The complaint claims that the travel requirement, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2021, is unconstitutional and goes beyond the agency's statutory authority. Filed in the Eastern District of Texas, the suit names CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS