Apple Gets Designer's Emoji Copyright Suit Tossed

By Adam Lidgett (February 16, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has tossed a designer's copyright infringement lawsuit alleging Apple ripped off five skin tones and emoji designs, noting "numerous differences" between the designer's emoji and Apple's. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Wednesday granted Apple's motion to dismiss Cub Club Investment LLC's lawsuit, less than two weeks after he told counsel for the plaintiff that "it does not seem like they have copied anything that's protectable" during a Zoom hearing. The judge said "there are numerous differences" between both sides' emoji when put next to one another. "Whereas Cub Club's emoji are filled in with a gradient,...

