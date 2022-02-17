Time Warner Says Nokia Should Kick In Over $81M For IP Loss

By Craig Clough (February 17, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- Time Warner sued Nokia for over $81 million in New York state court on Wednesday, saying the cell company should have partially indemnified it against a $150 million jury verdict in 2017 that found Time Warner infringed Sprint patents over broadband phone call tech. According to the suit from Time Warner Cable Enterprises Inc., the company's predecessor-in-interest, Time Warner Cable Inc., used equipment and software from Nokia's predecessor-in-interest, Siemens, in some of its telephone service using the Voice over Internet Protocol and is seeking indemnification for 54% of the verdict amount. Siemens and TWC reached an agreement in 2006 for Siemens...

