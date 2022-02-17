Meta Taps Gibson Dunn Litigation Atty For IP Lead Counsel

By Sue Reisinger and Hailey Konnath (February 17, 2022, 1:33 PM EST) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has named Kyanna Sabanoglu, a former associate at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher in New York, as lead counsel of its intellectual property litigation. A spokesperson for Meta, the Menlo Park, California-based parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, among others, confirmed Sabanoglu's hiring and position Wednesday. The lawyer remains based in New York. "Sabanoglu will focus on driving strategy for multiple intellectual property litigations involving patents and trade secrets," the spokesperson said. In her two years at Gibson Dunn in New York, she handled a complex IP litigation practice encompassing data storage, networking, consumer robotics, telecommunications and pharmaceuticals....

