NFL, Union Hid Benefits From Injured Player, Suit Says

By Abby Wargo (February 17, 2022, 1:05 PM EST) -- A former Detroit Lions wide receiver who suffered a career-ending injury in 1989 hit the National Football League's disability plan and its players union with a lawsuit claiming the league violated federal law by keeping him in the dark about the availability of disability benefits. Kelley Johnson accused defendants including the NFL Player Disability, Neurocognitive benefit plan, the NFL Players Association and the Lions on Wednesday of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to let him know about the availability of disability benefits and denying them when he ultimately applied. "Despite repeated requests by plaintiff, defendants refused to...

