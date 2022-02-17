Timber Cos. Ask 9th Circ. To Undo Monument Expansion

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 17, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- Timber companies on Wednesday asked the Ninth Circuit to reverse an Oregon federal judge's ruling, which said former President Barack Obama did not exceed his authority under the Antiquities Act by including timber-producing land in the 2017 expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument. Murphy Co. and Murphy Timber Investments LLC said Obama's January 2017 decision to expand the monument put 40,000 acres of public lands off-limits that previously had been approved for timber production. They said Oregon U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane was wrong to have upheld Obama's proclamation expanding the monument. The wood product makers said the Oregon and...

