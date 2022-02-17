Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Urged To Revive Military Base Toxic Water Suit

By Morgan Conley (February 17, 2022, 2:43 PM EST) -- Residents suing over past exposure to contaminated drinking water at the Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina want the Eleventh Circuit to revive their suit, arguing a lower court erred in ruling their claims time-barred under North Carolina law because most of them live in Georgia.

The 34 named plaintiffs told the Eleventh Circuit in their opening brief Wednesday that all but two of them are residents of Georgia. The lower court, therefore, erred when it granted the federal government's motion to dismiss "based solely" on North Carolina's repose statute. Although the toxic chemical exposure occurred in the Tar Heel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!