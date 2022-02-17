NY Hospitality Cos. Fight Insurer's Bid To Toss Virus Suit

By Joyce Hanson (February 17, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- The owners of a casino, hotels, a golf course and a horse track urged a New York state court to refuse a Zurich unit's bid to toss their lawsuit over COVID-19 damage, saying Empire State appellate courts have consistently found that physical events like the coronavirus trigger coverage. A group of hospitality companies urged a New York state court to refuse a Zurich unit's bid to throw out their lawsuit over COVID-19 damage. (AP Photo/LM Otero) The hospitality companies known collectively as Genting Properties said Wednesday in opposing Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. unit American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co.'s motion to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS