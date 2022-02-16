Zoom Investors Narrowly Beat Dismissal Of Securities Suit

By Dean Seal (February 16, 2022, 9:51 PM EST) -- A California federal judge dismissed the majority of a proposed securities class action against Zoom on Wednesday, but said the popular videoconferencing provider must face a fraud claim for telling investors that it offered end-to-end encryption. U.S. District Judge James Donato is giving the proposed class a chance to amend the rest of their claims, launched in the early days of the pandemic, that Zoom Video Communications Inc. misrepresented its security measures and data privacy protections in its initial public offering documents. This became clear following widespread adoption of Zoom's videoconferencing service in March and April 2020, the investors alleged, after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS