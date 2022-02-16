Suge Knight Atty Cops To Witness Bribe, Loses Calif. Bar Card

By Hailey Konnath (February 16, 2022, 10:03 PM EST) -- An attorney representing Marion "Suge" Knight on Wednesday copped to conspiring to pay a witness to testify in the former music executive's murder case, part of a plea deal in which he agreed not to practice law in California for the rest of his life, according to the agreement. Matthew Fletcher, 57, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice and one count of perjury, per the document. The plea deal was reached in the midst of a Los Angeles County jury's deliberations following a two-month-long trial, according to the case docket. Under the deal, Fletcher will avoid prison...

