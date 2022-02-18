SEC's Fund Disclosure Proposal Could Spark Pushback

By Tom Zanki (February 18, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's bid to overhaul investor protection rules governing private equity firms and hedge funds appears likely to invite resistance from investment firms worried that regulatory overreach could upend business practices. The SEC wants to step up scrutiny of private capital markets, which regulators regard as an opaque world that favors fund managers over investors, through a package of proposals released Feb. 9 that would require more disclosure and compliance obligations from such funds. The agency would also ban certain practices regulators consider harmful to investors. Lawyers who represent investment funds note that the SEC's ambitious proposal...

