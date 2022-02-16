Pfizer Prevails In Proposed Class Action Over Chantix Recall

By Hailey Konnath (February 16, 2022, 11:26 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday threw out a proposed class action over Pfizer's Chantix recall, ruling that the consumers haven't adequately alleged that Pfizer made any misrepresentations as to the presence of a possible carcinogen in the drug. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote granted Pfizer's motion to dismiss the suit, which centered on the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline — which is a nitrosamine, or chemical compound classified as possibly carcinogenic — in the smoking cessation drug. Pfizer recalled Chantix after learning about the N-nitroso-varenicline contamination. Plaintiffs Roslyn Harris and Mary Allen claimed in their suit that they didn't know...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS