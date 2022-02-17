Lawyers In Zinc Price-Fixing Row Secure $3M In Fees

By Clark Mindock (February 17, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has awarded a group of attorneys just over $3 million for helping zinc buyers negotiate a $9.85 million settlement in a price-fixing suit against commodities giant Glencore PLC. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer awarded the fees for the lawyers' work on the more than seven-year litigation that was finally settled in July. Law firms working for the zinc-buying companies in the antitrust class action included Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, Lovell Stewart Halebian Jacobson LLP, Nussbaum Law Group PC and Cera LLP. The award was for $3 million, or one-third of the settlement fund,...

