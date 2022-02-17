Equinox Keeps Trial Win In Ex-Worker's Sex Assault Suit

By Mike Curley (February 17, 2022, 3:30 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has upheld Equinox Holdings Inc. and a former masseur's win in a suit brought by another former employee who alleged she was sexually assaulted during a massage, saying the trial court did not abuse its discretion by limiting testimony from other women who said the masseur had assaulted them. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-justice panel affirmed the jury verdict that ended Susan Bracken's suit against Equinox and Merek Mallard, while also finding the court was within its discretion to allow testimony from law enforcement officials about Bracken's refusal to aid a criminal investigation into the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS