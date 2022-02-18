UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (February 18, 2022, 10:13 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen the Cabinet Office targeted in group litigation, two regions in Italy dragged into lawsuits over historic bank debt and cosmetics giant L'Oreal sue outsourcing firm Mitie. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Commerzbank AG v. Provincia di Catanzaro Commerzbank AG filed a derivatives/complex financial products claim on Feb. 18 against Provincia di Catanzaro, a province of the Calabria region of Italy. Many governments around Europe have found themselves the target of bank lawsuits after seeking payments due under losing interest swaps deals entered into in the...

