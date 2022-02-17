Crescent Capital Clinches $6B Direct Lending Fund

By Charlie Innis (February 17, 2022, 11:35 AM EST) -- Crescent Capital Group LP has capped its third direct lending fund at $6 billion, eclipsing its initial target by over $1 billion and raising more than double what it collected for its predecessor fund, the firm said Thursday. The fund, called Crescent Direct Lending Fund III or CDL Fund III, drew in a mix of stateside and international institutional investors including leading insurance companies, pension funds, financial institutions, foundations and endowments, the Los Angeles-based investment firm said. Jean-Marc Chapus, managing partner and co-founder of Crescent Capital, said in a statement that the scale of CDL Fund III sets the firm up...

