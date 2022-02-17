Timeshare Asks Judge To Sanction Law Firm In False Ad Suit

By Madison Arnold (February 17, 2022, 2:44 PM EST) -- Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. wants a Florida federal judge to rule in its favor in a deceptive advertising and breach of contract lawsuit against Montgomery & Newcomb LLC, claiming the law firm is attempting to run out the "shot clock" to avoid turning over discovery documents before trial. Wyndham filed a motion Wednesday requesting a default judgment against its opponent and asking for sanctions because it said the firm failed to turn over documents such as text messages and files referencing the company during the discovery process. The company said Montgomery & Newcomb also hasn't provided an explanation for not producing...

