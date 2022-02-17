GTIS Raises $630M For Opportunity Zone Fund

By Andrew McIntyre (February 17, 2022, 3:35 PM EST) -- GTIS Partners has raised $630 million for a fund that will invest in a variety of U.S. projects in so-called opportunity zones, according to an announcement Thursday from the New York-based investment firm. GTIS said it had structured the fund, GTIS Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund I, as a private REIT, allowing investors to commit a minimum of $100,000. The company said such a fund structure is "unique in the opportunity zone space." GTIS invests in residential, office and industrial projects. "Our investment strategy thus far has focused on [qualified opportunity zones] that we believe will experience significant positive transformation over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS