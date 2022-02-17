Sony Slams Cox's '13th-Hour Gambit' In $1B Copyright Fight

By Tiffany Hu (February 17, 2022, 9:02 PM EST) -- Sony and other major music labels on Thursday asked a Virginia federal judge to reject Cox Communications' latest bid to shake off a $1 billion copyright verdict against it, saying that the internet service provider's "13th-hour gambit" fares no better than its earlier attempt. Last month, Cox alleged that a "recent revelation" in a separate but "nearly identical" lawsuit involving Charter Communications Inc. revealed that Sony and the other labels lied about the availability of anti-piracy company MarkMonitor Inc.'s source code, used to secure their $1 billion verdict against Cox in 2019. Cox said then that additional discovery was needed in...

