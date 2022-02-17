Traders Nab Class Cert. In Louis Dreyfus Cotton Futures Row

By Sarah Jarvis (February 17, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- A New York federal court on Thursday granted class certification to a group of traders who claim they were affected by an alleged 2011 squeeze of the cotton market in their suit against merchant firm Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV, but the judge found that one plaintiff is an inadequate class representative. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. sided with plaintiffs Mark Allen and Brian Ledwith, who argued that common questions of law exist among members of the proposed class because they must all prove manipulation under the Commodity Exchange Act and monopolization under the Sherman Antitrust Act. The six Louis...

