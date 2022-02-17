Ex-Defense Contractor Exec Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 17, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- The former CEO for an independent defense contractor evaded taxes by not reporting over $1.8 million in compensation to the Institute of Revenue Services from 2010 to 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice said. On Wednesday, the DOJ said that Charles D. Squires — an Ashland, Oregon, employee of the unnamed defense contractor — pled guilty to tax fraud in D.C. federal court. He did not report the entirety of the compensation he earned from working at the firm on his individual income tax returns, and Squires' tax evasion cost the government a tax loss of over half a million dollars,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS