10th Circ. Bars Wage Hike For Outdoor Cos. Pending Appeal

By Daniel Wilson (February 17, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit blocked the federal government on Thursday from enforcing a rule raising federal contractor employees' minimum wage to $15 an hour against seasonal recreational companies while an appeal over a district court's denial of an injunction plays out. The Tenth Circuit issued a nationwide injunction that broadly covers the seasonal recreational industry blocking a $15-an-hour minimum wage hike for federal contractors. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) U.S. Circuit Judges Gregory A. Phillips and Paul J. Kelly Jr. granted an injunction pending appeal to the Colorado River Outfitters Association and Duke Bradford, owner of Arkansas Valley Adventure...

